PLOWE, Tammy

PLOWE - Tammy 47, of Attica. Passed away on February 24, 2020 in Dansville, NY. She was born in Warsaw, NY on December 21, 1972 to Peter and the late Mildred (Smith) Plowe. There will be no prior visitation. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. For more information, please call 585-591-1212, or to leave a message of condolence, visit www.marleyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements completed by MARLEY FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 135 Main St., Attica, New York 14011.