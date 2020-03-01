PETERS, Richard H., Col. US Army Retired

PETERS - Richard H. Col. US Army Retired Of Tonawanda, NY, after living graciously and courageously with cancer for more than two years, Richard passed away on February 28, 2020 in the comfort of his home surrounded by the love of his family. Beloved husband of 65 years to Delores R. (nee Pieroni) Peters; devoted father of John T. (Sandra) Peters, Debra M. (William) Palka and Gary A. (Leslie) Peters; loving grandfather of Dana (Jason) Swayze, Julie (Kyle Lucado) Peters, Morgan (Robert) Decker, Kyle (Rachel) Peters and Kurt (Katy) Peters; great grandfather of Haven and Jake Swayze, Kylie Lucado, Emma and Alison Peters, and Jack Decker; dear brother of the late Joan Silverstein. The family will be present on Friday from 5-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (corner of Parker Blvd.), where Funeral Services will be held on Saturday at 10 AM, followed by Military Honors and entombment in Acacia Park Cemetery. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard's name to a WNY non-profit of your choice. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com