NOWAK, Joyce E. (Rein)

Of Lackawanna, NY, February 29, 2020, beloved wife of the late Arthur S. Nowak; loving mother of Daniel Nowak and Deborah (Dr. Paul) Violanti; cherished grandmother of Michelle Setlock, Kylie Nowak, Nicole Nowak, Joshua, Dr. Zachary, Lauren and Emily; dear sister of the late Thomas (Gladys) Ryan and Barbara McClusky. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Victory Basilica. No Prior Visitation. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com