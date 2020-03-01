NOWAK, Florian C.

Nowak - Florian C.

February 25, 2020. Beloved husband of Christine Nowak; devoted father of Cynthia (Gary) Lafrinere, Dr. Paul (Judith Hall) Nowak and the late Douglas V. (Denise) Drumsta; loving grandfather of Dr. Douglas Drumsta, Melissa (John) Popp, Nicholas (Emily) Lafrinere, Sarah Lafrinere, and Dashiell Hall-Nowak; great-grandfather of Ava Elizabeth Popp; dear brother of the late Casimer (late Eileen) and late Raymond (Joan) Nowak; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mr. Nowak was an Army Veteran of the Korean War, a member of the American Legion Matthew Glab Post # 1477, Pvt. Leonard Post Jr. VFW #6251 and was a fourth-degree knight for the Father Justins Knights of Columbus. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Fourteen Holy Helpers Church Monday at 9:30 AM (please assemble at church). No prior visitation. Arrangements by BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share online condolences at www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com