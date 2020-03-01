Nowack, Carol (Norman)

Nowack - Carol A. (nee Norman)

February 28, 2020, of East Aurora, NY, beloved wife of James P. Nowack; dearest mother of Cynthia Nowack and Karen (Gary) Richmond; cherished grandmother of Alexandria and Alexis Richmond; dear sister of Patricia (late Daniel) Stevens and the late Joseph Jr.(late Shirley) and F. Thomas Norman. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 6, 2020, from 3-6 PM at the WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 784 Main St., East Aurora, where Funeral Services will follow at 6 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation NY and NJ. Online condolences may be shared at www.woodfh.com