Newest Beaut scores but Riveters triumph

Some fresh faces in the lineup helped the Buffalo Beauts on Saturday but didn’t produce a win over the Metropolitan Riveters in their National Women’s Hockey League game in Monmouth Junction, N.J.

After rallying for two second period goals to tie the game at 2, the Beauts gave up three scores in the third and lost to Metro, 5-2, in their next-to-last regular season game.

Mikyla Grant-Mentis, one of two new players for Buffalo, scored at 8:47 of the second period and Cassidy MacPherson scored for the Beauts at 11:00 to tie the game at 2-2.

Grant-Mentis, from Brampton, Ont., scored 20 goals and had 33 points for Merrimack College in Hockey East this season. She had 56 career goals.

However, Madison Packer of the Riveters broke the tie at 7:23 of the third and Leila Kilduff scored at 11:34 for some insurance. Kendall Cornine added an empty net goal with 10 seconds left.

Brooke Baker and Jayne Lewis scored in the opening period for the Riveters against new Buffalo goalie Lea-Kristine Demers. Also a former Merrimack player, Demers had a 3.09 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage in the her college season which just ended.

Metro (10-10-3) outshot the Beauts, 37-29.

Taylor Accursi of the Beauts was foiled in her quest to become the franchise’s all-time points leader. She needs one to break a tie with Kourney Kunichka at 42.

Buffalo (7-15-1) and the Riveters will play their last regular season game at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

After Sunday, Buffalo will face the Connecticut Whale in a play-in game at Northtown Center on March 6 to determine the last team to advance to the NWHL playoffs.