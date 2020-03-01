MORSE, George

Morse - George Of Glen Allen, VA (formerly of Hamburg, NY), on January 17, 2020. Devoted husband of Brenda Carol (nee Hendricks); beloved father of Sarah (Tim) Dwelle and Todd (Leslie) Morse; loving brother of Elaine (Robert) Kaven, Barbara (late Dan) Howard and Harold Morse; cherished grandfather of Noah Morse, Barrett Dwelle and Layla Dwelle; son of the late George L. and Alice H. Morse. Mr. Morse was a passionate educator and dedicated his life to the students at Hamburg High School, Grand Island High School and Junior High, Amherst Senior High and Depew Central Schools. He was involved with the Boy Scouts for 20 years. Friends will be received Saturday, March 7 from 2-6 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd., Hamburg, NY (corner Camp Rd. and Rte. 5) 716-627-2919, where a memorial service will immediately follow at 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation. Online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com