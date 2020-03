MERGENHAGEN, Robert C.

MergenhAgen - Robert C. Of Derby, NY, February 26, 2020, beloved husband of Colleen Crangle Mergenhagen; dear father of Robert (Megan) and Michael (Jill) Mergenhagen; loving grandfather of Cecelia, Andrew, Michael, Rian, Reese and Jack Mergenhagen; brother of Kathleen Mergenhagen, Joanne (Joel) Mogy, Thomas (Karen) Mergenhagen and Ruth (Jerry) Kuntz; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, on Monday 3 - 7 PM. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Amelia's R.C. Church, 2999 Eggert Rd., at Cornwall Avenue, Tonawanda on Tuesday, at 9 AM. Please meet at church. Condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com