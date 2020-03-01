McCARTHY, Barbara A. (Potts)

Passed away on December 8, 2019, age 77. Beloved wife of Jack McCarthy; dear mother of Susan (Frank) Scherer and John (Lynn) McCarthy; loving grandmother of Katie Scherer; dear sister of the late Butch (Barbara) Potts and Sharon (Ken) Pezdek; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on March 6, 6-9 PM, at The Fairdale Banquet Center, 672 Wehrle Dr., Buffalo, NY 14225.