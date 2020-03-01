Man banned from Niagara Falls outlets arrested for threatening guards

A man who had been banned from the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA was arrested last week after reportedly making several trips into the mall and threatening security officers there, Town of Niagara police reported.

Police said that Dominic V. Schmidt, no age or address given, was arrested at 7:48 p.m. Wednesday after reportedly scuffling with a security officer and then threatening to shoot him. Mall personnel told police that Schmidt had been in and out of the mall several times prior to the confrontation.

Schmidt was charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree menacing and second-degree harassment in connection with the incident. He also faces another harassment charge in connection with a separate incident on Feb. 22 at the mall, according to reports. No details were provided about that incident.