MACK, Aaron Dean

MACK - Aaron Dean February 22, 2020. Son of Dorothy (late James) Mac; loving husband of Arlene Mac; father of Kimberly Harrison, Stephenie, Aaron Mac Jr.; grandfather of four grandchildren; brother of six, predeceased by one; survived by a host of family and friends. Wake Tuesday March 3, 2020, 11 AM. Funeral is 12 noon at Pilgram Baptist Church 665 Michigan Ave. Interment St. Matthew Cemetary. Arrangements at Alan R. Core Funeral Home.