LIEBNER - William J. Of Buffalo, entered into rest on February 27, 2020. Beloved Husband of Juanita "Jan" (nee Halbach, formerly McIvor) Liebner; devoted father of William V. Liebner and cherished step-father of Julie (Bernie) Ziglear; adored grandfather of Ian Ziglear; loving son of the late William and Vivian Liebner; dear brother of Kevin, Daniel (Nancy), Jeffrey and the late James (Ilse) Liebner; also survived by nieces and nephews. William was a longtime member of Friends of Bill W. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Saturday, March 7, for a gathering in William's memory at 11 AM to 1 PM, with a service to immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation of Western New York. Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com