LAUFER, Marlene J. (Ott)

Laufer - Marlene J. (nee Ott)

Of Elma, NY. February 28, 2020. Beloved wife to the late Fred B. Laufer; dear mother of Mark (Mary), Dwane (LuAnne), Kevin Laufer; grandmother of Brian (Terri), Dwane II (Jenna), Matthew (Lauren) and Emily (Justin Lechner) Laufer; great-grandmother of Joseph, Charlotte, Joshua, Mackenzie, Emma and Ryleigh. Survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Family present Saturday from 3-5 and 7-9 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca. Funeral services will be held Sunday at 1:30 PM at Elma United Methodist Church, 2991 Bowen Rd. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com