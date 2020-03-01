LATALLADI, Julia E.

LATALLADI - Julia E. Of Buffalo, entered into rest February 28th, 2020. Devoted mother of Jose (Wendy), Julia (Don), Eugenia, Obdulio and the late Roberto (Ana); cherished grandmother of five; adored great-grandmother of ten. A Gathering in Julia's memory will be held at the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (City Chapel), 102 Linwood Avenue at Summer, Buffalo, on Tuesday, 4-6 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com