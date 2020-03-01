LaROCK, Eric J.

LaROCK - Eric J. Entered into rest February 28, 2020. Beloved son of Donna (Joseph) Augustyniak; loving brother of Tina (Ben) Kaukus, Kevin and Tracy Augustyniak; cherished uncle of Brandon; dearest friend of Lisa. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Tuesday from 4-7 PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Please share your condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com