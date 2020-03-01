KOZEN, Norma J. (Niedzielska)

Febuary 26, 2020, age 85; beloved wife of the late Louis; dear mother of Cheryl (Thomas) Kausner; loving grandmother of Jared (Beth) and Joshua (Abby) Kausner; sister of Mary Sloma, Eugene (late Rita) Nowak, Diane Sloma, Lorraine Kalinowski, Florence (Leo) Ziemba and the late Alice (late Stanley) Jaroszewski, Betty (Claus) Hurtig, Leonard (late Linda) Sloma; friend of Geraldine Bonk; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral from the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 Blocks East of Dick Rd.), Tuesday, 9:30 AM, and St. Martha Parish, 10 AM. Visitation Monday 4 - 8 PM. Norma enjoyed sewing and making Heart shaped pillows for Olean General Hospital patients. Online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com