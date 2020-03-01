KOLLER, Robert G.

KOLLER - Robert G. February 26, 2020, passed away in The Villages, FL. Loving husband of 28 years to Nancy Hess-Koller, (Hess); dear father of Michael R (Kathryn), James K. and stepson Aaron Kottke; grandfather to Kelly M., Ryan W. and Kaira A.; cherished brother to Thomas (Barbara), Norbert (Mary Hylkema) and sister Ann Marie Helms (Lefty); also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Graduated from Bishop Newman High School and Gannon University. Enjoyed a career at Syms Corporation for over 30 years. Donations can be made to Hospice. Services will be held at a later date to be announced by the family. Share online condolences at www.baldwincrementation.com