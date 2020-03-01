KOCH, Janet L. (Rehrauer)

Koch - Janet (nee Rehrauer)

Passed away on February 28, 2020, loving wife of the late Robert C. Koch, dear mother of Diane L. (Glenn) Dickey and Cheryl M. (Brian) Byrne; loving grandmother of Adam (Natalie) Dickey, Cory (Lindsey Hirtzel) Dickey, Colin (Leah) Byrne and Caitlin (Cory Hackbash) Byrne; great-grandmother of Sage, Madeleine and Maggie. Friends and family may call Monday from 4-7 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Rd., where a Funeral Service will follow at 7 PM. A private interment will be held at the request of the family at St. Matthew's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Meals-on-Wheels. Online register book at www.CANNANFH.com