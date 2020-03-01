KINDRED, Joseph R., Sr.

KINDRED - Joseph R., Sr. Of Tonawanda, entered into rest on February 28, 2020, beloved husband of the late Linda (nee Fluker) Kindred; devoted father of Robert Sr. (Jennifer), Tammy, Joseph Jr. (Deborah), Mark (Lisa), John (Kandi) and the late Julieann Kindred; cherished grandfather of 17 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Francis and Nellie Kindred; dear brother of six siblings; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Wednesday (March 4th) from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Mr. Kindred was a veteran of the US Army. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com