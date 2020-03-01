KELLY, Charlotte A. (Wojcik)

Of Haines City, FL formerly of Depew, NY, at age 88 on January, 23, 2020. Beloved wife of 56 years of John C. Kelly; devoted daughter of the late Lottie and Anthony Wojcik; dear sister of Leonard (Jacqueline) Wojcik, Ceil (Anthony) Wezka, Alice (late Robert) Daigler, Betty Lou (Thomas) Yeager, Arthur (Patricia) Wojcik, late Edward Wojcik, late Chester (late Ruth) Wojcik, late Genevieve (late Donald) Bell, late Anthony (Jean) Wojcik, late Eugene Wojcik and late Henry (Alice) Wojcik; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation in the CICHON-BORGOSZ FUNERAL HOME, 4929 Broadway, Depew, NY Saturday, March 7, at 10 AM to 12 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held at 12 PM, immediately following visitation. Relatives and friends are invited. Mrs. Kelly prayed each morning to God for "Another beautiful day, Bless me and everyone I know".