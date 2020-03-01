KAWA, Michael A.

KAWA - Michael A. Of Buffalo, NY, February 25, 2020. Beloved husband of Lenore (nee Galus) Kawa; dearest father of Michael J., Wayne and David (Lynn) Kawa; loving grandfather of Sean and Grace; brother of Marsha (late Bernie) Stachewicz, Lori (late Dick) Cameron and the late Gloria (late Ted) Conway, Dolores (late Harry) Stachowiak, Mike (late Jimmie) Kawa and John (Helen) Kawa. Visitation Monday 4-8 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner of Borden Rd.), West Seneca, 668-5666. A Mass of Chistian Burial will be held Tuesday at 9:30 AM at St. Bernard's Church, 1990 Clinton St. (please assemble at church). Condolences at www.klocfuneralhome.com