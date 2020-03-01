Deaths Death Notices
KANDRAC, Edward M.
KANDRAC - Edward M. February 26, 2020 of South Buffalo, NY. Dear son of the late Michael and Mary (nee Mihal) Kandrac; loving husband of Virginia (nee Mazur) Kandrac; father of Debora (Paul) Fels, Rita Glover, Teresa (James) Wernet and Michael Kandrac; grandfather of Irish, Nicholas, Kathryn, Jessica, Matthew and Jonathan; also survived by five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews; predeceased by nine siblings, Joseph, Michael, John, Ann, Andrew, Stephen, William, Father Antone and Theodore. The family will be receiving relatives and friends on Friday at the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca 825-5205 (between Seneca St. and Potter's Rd.) from 3-7 PM. There will be a Memorial Mass held on Saturday at 9:30 AM at St. Teresa's Church, 1974 Seneca St., Buffalo, NY (please assemble at church). Ed was a great family man, avid Bills fan and a veteran of the US Army having served in the Korean War. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Please share condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com.
Guest BookPowered by Facebook