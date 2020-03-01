KANDRAC, Edward M.

KANDRAC - Edward M. February 26, 2020 of South Buffalo, NY. Dear son of the late Michael and Mary (nee Mihal) Kandrac; loving husband of Virginia (nee Mazur) Kandrac; father of Debora (Paul) Fels, Rita Glover, Teresa (James) Wernet and Michael Kandrac; grandfather of Irish, Nicholas, Kathryn, Jessica, Matthew and Jonathan; also survived by five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews; predeceased by nine siblings, Joseph, Michael, John, Ann, Andrew, Stephen, William, Father Antone and Theodore. The family will be receiving relatives and friends on Friday at the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca 825-5205 (between Seneca St. and Potter's Rd.) from 3-7 PM. There will be a Memorial Mass held on Saturday at 9:30 AM at St. Teresa's Church, 1974 Seneca St., Buffalo, NY (please assemble at church). Ed was a great family man, avid Bills fan and a veteran of the US Army having served in the Korean War. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Please share condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com.