JAEGER - Elizabeth Susan "Liz"

February 24, 2020, daughter of the late Richard and Susan (nee Smith) Jaeger; loving sister of Marjory Jaeger; dear niece of Carol (late James) Lanphear, Judith (Martin) Peller and the late Kenneth (Wim VanDort) Smith; also survived by cousins. The family will be present to receive friends Saturday, March 7th, from 9-10:30 AM at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main St. (at Cayuga Rd), Williamsville, where a Celebration of Liz's Life will begin at 10:30 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Niagara County SPCA. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com