IPPOLITO, Joseph A. "Joe the Barber"

IPPOLITO - Joseph A. "Joe The Barber"

Aged 92, passed away peacefully on February 2, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Judy (Fritzinger); his loving daughter, Susan (Scott) Olsen of Rochester; and his cherished grandchildren, Courtney and Zachary Olsen. He was predeceased by his parents, Anthony and Rose Ippolito; and sisters Annette (Carl) Digati, Pearl (Sam) Tabone and Nina (Rich) Rozniak. Joe was a barber for over 60 years, a proud veteran of the Korean War and an honored member of the American Legion. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9:30 am on Saturday, March 7, at St. Martha's Parish, 10 French Rd, Depew. In lieu of flowers or mass honorariums, please consider a donation to the Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Share online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com