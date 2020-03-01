HUNTER, Mary M. (Pavicich, formerly Viterna)

Of Buffalo, NY, entered into rest February 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert Hunter; devoted mother of Kim (late Tony) Siuta and Anthony (Gina) Viterna; cherished grandmother of Gina (Rafa) Bermejo, Janette (John) Domanski, Angela (Jacob) Minniefield, Gianna Viterna and Anthony J. Viterna, Jr.; adored great-grandmother of Joseph M. Butler III; loving daughter of the late Michael and Mary Pavicich. No prior visitation. A private service was held. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com