HULUB - Paul R. Of Tonawanda, entered into rest February 25, 2020; beloved husband of Theresa O. (nee O'Donnell) Hulub; devoted father of Maureen Wopperer, Liz Ptak, Peggy (Jerry) Ptak, Daniel (Dee Towne) Hulub and Tim (Donna) Hulub; cherished grandfather of Brittany (Nate) Chenenko, Tom (Meg) Wopperer, Matt Wopperer, Kevin Ptak, Scott Ptak, Kate Ptak, Allison (Russ) Nixon, Laura Ptak and Ryan Hulub; adored great-grandfather of Brenner Chenenko and Theodore Nixon; loving son of the late Paul and Katherine Hulub; dear brother of the late Mary Kelly, Olga Jean (late Paul) LaFrance and Vera (late Frank) DeFrates; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Saturday and Sunday from 2 - 6 PM, where prayers will be said Monday morning at 8 o'clock. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Amelia's RC Church at 9 o' clock. Mr. Hulub was a WWII Marine Veteran who served in the Pacific Theater. He was also a former FBI Agent and served for the Department Of Defense. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Conrad Kania Detachment 230 Marine Corp. League, P.O. Box 405, North Tonawanda, NY 14120, in Paul's memory. Please share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com