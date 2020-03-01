HOUCK, Carol L. (Lenz)

February 28, 2020, age 93. Wife of the late Donald L. Houck, Sr.; dear mother of Donald L. (Deborah) Houck, Jr., Cynthia (Thomas) Leising and Melissa (Rich) Houck-Werner; also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Memorials may be made to University Presbyterian Church, 3330 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14214. Arrangements by VANDERCHER & DICK FUNERAL HOME.