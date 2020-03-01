HORSCHEL, Suzanne

HORSCHEL - Suzanne Of South Wales, passed away on February 24, 2020 in Albuquerque, NM where she had lived the last two years. She was the beloved wife of Tony for 65 years, who preceded her in death; loving mother of Mark (Debbie) and Daniel (Janice); grandmother of Brent (Mandy), Matthew (Ashley), Jeffrey (Elizabeth), Scott (Audra) and Kevin; and great-grandmother to 11 great-grandchildren; She is survived by her sister, Judy Stadel (nee Francis) and predeceased by three siblings. Sue was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for over 50 years. She served in many roles in the Orchard Park Ward including the Young Women's president, Relief Society President and Primary President. She also spent many years helping others in the genealogical library. Sue sold real estate for a short time before earning an Associates degree in Occupational Therapy. She worked as a therapist at Rosa Coplond Living Center. She was sensitive and observant to her patient's needs and custom designed many tools and apparatus to help speed their recovery. She later applied her OTA skills working at a preschool for disabled children in Springville, NY. Sue was an accomplished artist from an early age, and this continued through most of her adult life. She especially loved china and tole painting. Visitation Friday, March 6, 4 - 8 PM. Funeral Service Saturday, March 7, 10:00 AM, at COMFORT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6469 Olean Rd., South Wales. Donations in her honor can be made to: Humanitarian Services. Online donations: Philanthropies@ChurchofJesusChrist.org or a check payable to Humanitarian Services sent to Humanitarian Services, c/o LDS Philanthropies, 1450 N. University Ave., Provo, UT 84604 OR Semper Fi Fund. Online donations: semperfifund.org/donate or a check payable to Semper Fi Fund, 825 College Blvd., Suite 102 PMB 609 Oceanside, CA 92057. Condolences and Directions at: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com