HONECK - Deborah A. February 26, 2020 of Buffalo, NY. Loving daughter of the late Milton and Josephine Honeck.; devoted sister to Brenda (late Paul) Heary, Harvey Honeck and Milton (Barbara) Honeck Jr.; also survived by her loving cats JoJo and Cody; and nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Saturday, March 7, from 2-4 PM, where a Prayer Service will follow at 4 PM, at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William St.). Please share memories and condolences at SmolarekCares.com