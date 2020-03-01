HEYLEK, Michael J.

HEYLEK - Michael J. Age 71, of Niagara Falls, NY, Thursday, February 27, 2020, at home. Born on May 18, 1948, in Kingston, PA, son of the late Carl J. and Joan A. (Carpentier) Heylek; survived by his wife, Anita Heylek; children, Alice Heylek, Katherine (Christopher) Weibel and Steven Heylek; grandchildren, Jonathan and Jason Weibel; sisters, Joan (Gene) Ford and Veronica (Mark) Rabitor; dear family friend, Mario Matarese, his fishing partner, John Walaszek and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Michael was predeceased by a brother, Carl L. Heylek. Visitation on Wednesday, March 4th, from 2-4 PM at M.J. COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL, 2730 Military Rd., Niagara Falls, NY, concluding with Military Honors at 4 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to AMVETS.org for homeless veterans. Please visit mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com for online condolences.