HARTER - Daniel C. "Buddy"

February 3, 2020. Dan was a graduate of Buffalo Tech H.S., received his B.A. from SUNY at Buffalo, and M.A. at Columbia University. For 30 years, Dan was the audio visual director at Cleveland Hill and had also taught art throughout his career. He worked with Literacy volunteers. An authority on all things Theater, Dan was an integral part of the team that restored the Shea's Buffalo in the 1970's. During the Korean War, he served in the Canal Zone as a cartographer. Buddy will be greatly missed by his brother, Donald (Barbara) Harter; his niece, Suzanne (William) Taylor; a host of great-nieces and nephews and dear friends. Dan was preceded in death by his parents and his niece, Sarah Harter Hanna. Friends may call on Saturday, March 7, 10:30 to 11:30 at the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst, NY 14226, where a Memorial service will be held at 11:30 AM. Memorials may be made to the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens or Erie County SPCA. Condolences can be shared online at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com..