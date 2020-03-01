Hardacker, David R,

Hardacker - David R. Age 94, of Carmel, IN, formerly of Derby, NY and New Bethlehem, PA; passed away February 27, 2020. David was a proud Marine Corps veteran from WWII and had worked at Buffalo Ford Stamping Plant for 39 years. He always stressed the value of higher education and his survivors have earned numerous advanced degrees. David was predeceased in death by his wife of 60 years, Arlene (Mowery) Hardacker. He is survived by his children, Heidi Miller of Denver, CO, Drs. James (Doris) Hardacker of Carmel, IN, and Robert (Geri) Hardacker of Fallbrook, CA; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. The Family will privately hold a Memorial Service at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements entrusted to A.R.N. FUNERAL AND CREAMTION. Condolences may be made at www.arnmortuary.com