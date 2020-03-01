HALL, Diane D. (LaBombard)

February 22, 2020, in Irving, NY, "Sunset Bay", beloved wife of 18 years of Alan Hall; mother of Tonya (Gary) Hollederer, Shannon (Dave) Briner and Christopher (Collett) Hall; loving grandmother of Jill, Kristin, Bryan, Cory, Nathan, Alyona, Kaitlyn and Corabella; four great-grandchildren; predeceased by her parents, Andrew and Caroline (Dahm) LaBombard and a sister, Carol Parks. Friends may call at the HOLE-PARKER FUNERAL CHAPEL, 160 Central Ave., Silver Creek, NY, on Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 11 AM-1 PM. Share online condolences at www.holeparkerfc.com