GREEN - Karen (nee Archie)

Of Buffalo, entered into rest on February 26, 2020. Beloved wife of Nathaniel Green. Relatives and friends visitation at Dayspring Church of God of Prophecy, 2628 Bailey Ave., Buffalo, on Friday (March 6th) from 11 AM - 12 noon. Celebration of Life will immediately follow. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com