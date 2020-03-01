GIESLER, Shirley A. (Alderfer)

February 25, 2020, age 87; beloved wife of the late William J. Giesler; loving mother of Patricia G. (Michael Boeheim) Mahl, Kerri L. Giesler and Lysa (Joseph) Mullady; cherished grandmother of Christopher and Eric Mahl, Crista and Nicholas Mullady. A Celebration of Shirley's Life will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the Williamsville United Methodist Church, 5681 Main Street, Williamsville at 11:00 AM. Family and friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Shirley's memory to People Inc., 1219 North Forest Rd., Williamsville, NY 14221. Share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com