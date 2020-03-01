GIALLANZA, Michael J.

GIALLANZA - Michael J. Of Tampa, FL, formerly of Elma, NY, entered into rest February 22, 2020. Father of Michael Giallanza, Sara (Ryan) Aul, Celeste Giallanza, Anthony Giallanza and Elena Giallanza; former husband to Jody (nee Drosendahl) Giallanza; grandfather of Lucas Aul; cherished son of Joseph and Elaine (nee Peterson) Giallanza; beloved brother of Theresa (Philip) Tantillo, Thomas (Mary Beth) Giallanza, Hon. Mary (Mark Esq.) Carney, Dr. Peterson Giallanza and the late Joseph Giallanza, Jr.; also survived by many other loving relatives and friends. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Annunciation Church, 7580 Clinton St., Elma, on Saturday morning (March 7) at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Michael's memory to St. Luke's Mission of Mercy, 325 Walden Ave., Buffalo, NY 14211. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com