GANCI, Louise J. (Zanghi)

GANCI - Louise J. (nee Zanghi)

Of Buffalo, entered into rest on February 29, 2020, beloved wife of the late Richard S. Ganci; devoted mother of Frank (Linda), Richard P. (Betty) and Cathy (Edward) Sunderlin; cherished grandmother of Alissa, Richard J. (Liz), Joe (Christina), Jennifer (Jason Stone), Christopher (Linn), Jenna (Luis) Rivera, Grayce (Karl) Rainey, Andres S. Ortiz III, Maria (Nick) Coln, Jessica Schmitt (Adam Mullen) and Eric (Melissa) Sunderlin; also survived by 19 great-grandchildren, two sisters, Grace Battaglia and Rose Giglia, many nieces, nephews and friends. Services to be held at the convenience of the family.