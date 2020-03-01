UB med students take informative, hands-on culinary class
Will LaShomb and Grace Trompeter, both fourth-year University at Buffalo medical students, get a feel during a class assignment for what it's like for families of limited means and transportation to find, pay for and cook healthy, affordable meals.
UB medical and dietetics students take Metro Rail to pick up groceries at stores and a food pantry during last week's Introduction to Culinary Medicine class.
UB students, from left, Will LaShomb, Tricia Gianfagna, Grace Trompeter and Franklin Jeng head to the Erie Community College City Campus food pantry for some of their ingredients.
UB med students, including third-year student Hafsa Zubairi, left, step off Metro Rail at the LaSalle Station.
UB students got a taste of the social determinants of health during their last culinary medicine class.
"I usually only have to cook for myself," said Grace Trompeter, left, a UB med student. "I don't have three jobs and I have access to a car. I'm also not worried about how much I'm spending on food."
Will LaShomb and Grace Trompeter spent $11 for ingredients at Aldi in North Buffalo for part of their classroom and cooking assignment.
UB med students Alyssa Melber, left, and Hafsa Zubairi, right, chat while riding the Metro Rail back to class after picking up their groceries.
UB med student Grace Trompeter pours olive oil on a tray of peppers and tomatoes before roasting them in the oven in the ECC Culinary Arts kitchen on the city campus.
Will LaShomb prepares carrot fries in the ECC Culinary Arts kitchen.
Third-year UB med student Hafsa Zubairi gets knife tips from ECC Chef Instructor Kyle Haak, who helps give culinary medicine students a hands-on learning experience.
"As a graduate student studying public health and nutrition, I was really interested in how important nutrition is in preventive medicine," said Michelle Whittum of Rochester. "Throughout my medical school career, I was disappointed and discouraged at how little physicians utilize nutrition as a preventive tool in medicine or a healing tool for chronic diseases."
UB medical school students Michelle Whittum, left, and Marcia Chen prepare lentil soup, honey soy drumsticks, an Asian stir-fry and kale chips with foods from Price Rite and the ECC pantry.
Grace Trompeter dices roasted peppers for a tuna lump cake recipe.
Grace Trompeter and Will LaShomb used canned veggies and other ingredients from Aldi and the ECC food pantry to make a bean salad.
Trays of roasted vegetables cool before they are added to a fried rice dish in the culinary medicine program.
The 13 students in the course get to eat what they make in the ECC Culinary Arts kitchen.
UB med student Tricia Gianfagna looks over the nutritional information on a can of vegetables her team is using to prepare a meal.
Grace Trompeter prepares carrot fries, which she called a simple, healthy, affordable recipe.
UB med student Will LaShomb helped with the prep.
ECMC Chef Instructor Kyle Haak gives knife tips to fourth-year UB med student Marcia Chen. Another instructor, Nicole Klem from UB, says she hopes such instruction is made available to more students.
Roasted Brussels sprouts with slivered almonds was among the fare.
Lentil soup was hearty and easy to make, students said.
Chicken tacos also were on the menu.
As were no-bake cookies.
Michelle Wittum, who will become an OB-GYN, and fellow med school student Marcia Chen, who will become an anesthesiologist, worked together to make a stir-fry dish.
Sautéed green beans also were part of the healthy culinary medicine program offerings.
Marcia Chen carries her prepared meals out of the kitchen to share with fellow students.
Mediterranean bean salad also was prepared.
Fried rice amid a buffet of foods prepared by UB med students.
One team also prepared cinnamon oatmeal topped with apple slices.
Students in the culinary medicine program plan to restock the ECC pantry with food as a way to thank pantry organizers for helping them with last week's meaningful class.
UB med student Will LaShomb is among students who say they have a greater appreciation for the importance of healthy food as a result of the class.
ECC, UB and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center have combined to offer UB dietetics and medical students a class called "Introduction to Culinary Medicine," a pilot course in the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at UB that’s helping them understand food and health in a new way.
