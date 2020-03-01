GABRIELLI, Mary G. (Monti)

February 27, 2020, age 93, beloved wife of the late Orlando P. Gabrielli; devoted mother of John, James (Donna), Joseph (Joan) Gabrielli, Janice (Paul) Dean and the late Angela Gabrielli; loving grandmother of 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren; dear sister of Sam (late Dolores) Monti and predeceased by ten sisters and brothers; cherished friend of Charlene Sciandra and Millie Korn; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 3-7 PM at the Zurbrick-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 5615 Broadway, Lancaster. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, 10 AM at Our Lady of Pompeii Church, 129 Laverack Ave., Lancaster. Friends are asked to please assemble at the church. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com