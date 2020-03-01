FOSTER, Carol V. (Ploessel)

February 27, 2020, age 80, of the Town of Tonawanda, mother of Anthony (Rita) Capozzi and Carolyn (Peter) Dolan; grandmother of Brian Blackwell, Daniel Capozzi and Caidin Dolan. The family will receive friends from 4-6 PM on Tuesday at the HAMP FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 37 Adam St., at Seymour, Tonawanda. Mrs. Foster was a member of the Ladies Auxillary, VFW Post 7545 in Tonawanda. Complete obituary, condolences and directions at www.hampfuneral.com