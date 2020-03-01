First case of coronavirus confirmed in New York State, Cuomo says

New York State has its first confirmed case of novel coronavirus, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo reported Sunday evening.

“The patient, a woman in her late 30s, contracted the virus while traveling abroad in Iran, and is currently isolated in her home,” Cuomo stated in a press release.

Cuomo did not indicate where the woman was located. Television station WPIX in New York City reported that she is a Manhattan resident.

“The patient has respiratory symptoms,” the governor added, “but is not in serious condition and has been in a controlled situation since arriving to New York.”

Cuomo said the positive test for the virus was confirmed by the state’s Wadsworth Lab in Albany, which received federal approval for testing Saturday.

“There is no reason for undue anxiety,” Cuomo noted. “The general risk remains low in New York. We are diligently managing this situation and will continue to provide information as it becomes available.”

On Sunday evening, health officials in Washington announced that a second person died from coronavirus, making it the second death in the U.S. from the virus.