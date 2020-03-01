ELY, Hugh P. "Sonny"

ELY - Hugh P. "Sonny"

Age 82, of Arcade, NY, died February 28, 2020, beloved husband of Janet (Whitbeck) Ely; father of Michelle (late Michael) Zilak, Lori Bernard-Szpaicher and Jeffrey (Joanne) Ely; grandfather of Nathan (Alejandra) Zilak, Derek (Shannon) Bernard, Brandon (Deonica Olvera) Bernard, Curtis (Zena Robert) Bernard, Jaclyn (Holden) Heineman, Justin Ely and the late Joshua; brother of the late Eleanor Barkewitz, Philip and Ronald Ely; also survived by several nieces and nephews. There will be no calling hours. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to the Arcade Fire Department or Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 303, Arcade, NY 14009. Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com