ECC men, NCCC women win Region 3 hoops titles

Tournament MVP Ahamadou Fofana, who had 15 assists and 15 points in the game, led Erie Community College to its third straight NJCAA Region 3 Division II men’s basketball championship Sunday with a 91-73 victory over Genesee Community College at the Flickinger Athletic Center.

It was the 12th time ECC has won the regional championship in men’s basketball. The Kats are ranked eighth in the most recent NJCAA national division poll.

In addition to Ahamadou Fofana, ECC teammates Ladji Fofana and Tavien Kemp made the all-tournament team along with Selassie Bourne and Devin Green of Genesee Community College.

Ladji Fofana had 24 points, and Kemp has 23 in Sunday’s victory, for coach Alex Nwora’s Kats (23-4) and earned them a berth in the NJCAA Division II championship March 17-21 in Danville, Ill.

In Sanborn, Niagara County Community College won its second straight Region 3 women’s basketball championship defeating Genesee Community College, 92-54, for its 30th win of the season against one loss. Coach Nate Beutel’s team won its 13th win in a row since a loss to Monroe College on Jan. 18 at the MLK Classic in New York City.

Cierra Harrison (Cardinal O’Hara) of the Thunderwolves was tournament MVP. Other all-tournament selections were Paige Emborsky (Newfane), Aubrey Halloran and Nickelle O’Neil (Cardinal O’Hara) of ECC along with LisBeth Pineda Polanco and Alayah Sweeney of Genesee Community College.

Emborsky was the Region 3 Player of the Year for the 2019-20 season.

NCCC will play in the NJCAA Division II women’s championship March 17-21 in Port Huron, Mich.

Daemen men, women head for ECC tournaments

In NCAA Division II basketball, the Daemen women, who had their 13-game winning streak end in a loss on Friday at Molloy, fell at New York Tech, 47-43, in Old Westbury on Sunday but still ended up with a share of its first East Coast Conference championship in the sport.

The Wildcats finished the regular season at 21-5 overall and 13-3 overall. As the No. 2 seed Daemen earned a bye into the second round of the ECC tournament and will face the winner of Wednesday’s Bridgeport at New York Tech game in the semifinals at the University of the District of Columbia Sports Complex on Saturday.

Senior Jordan Heinold (Immaculata) had 15 points for Daemen in Sunday’s loss. She was the only Wildcat in double figures.

After a second straight loss to New York Tech, 85-82, in overtime on Sunday, the Daemen men (23-7, 12-4 ECC) finished in third place in the final conference standings and will host No. 6 Queens at Lumsden Gymnasium in Amherst on Wednesday. The winner will advance to the ECC semifinals at the UDC Sports Complex on Saturday.

Marcus Saint-Furcy of NYT hit a jump shot with 12 seconds to go in overtime to edge the Wildcats on Sunday. Joey Wallace’s jump shot as regulation time expired sent the game to OT tied at 71.

Wallace had 23 points and Andrew Sischo 22. On Friday in a 92-78 win at Molloy, Sischo had 27 points and broke the Daemen and ECC records for field goals in a season and now has 270.