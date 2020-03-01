East Side fire claims man's life

A man was found dead in an upper floor bedroom from a fire at 334 Guildford St. on the East Side that occurred just before 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Investigators say the fire started on the upper floor of the single-family residence. Fire officials say when they arrived on scene they encountered heavy fire conditions.

Authorities are attempting to identify the deceased male. Another male who lived there is being assisted by the Red Cross.

Officials say damage is estimated at $120,000 and the cause of the fire is under investigation.