DUNSHIE, Mary Ann

DUNSHIE - Mary Ann Of Blasdell, NY, February 26, 2020, loving friend of the late Edward Cooley; dearest foster sister of Bernard, Jr. (Diana) Michalski; beloved foster daughter of the late Bernard and Katherine Michalski. Services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 668-5666.