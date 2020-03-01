Despite 45 shots, Amerks fall at Syracuse

Boris Katchouk scored a third-period goal to break a 2-2 tie and the Syracuse Crunch celebrated Pride Night at the Upstate Medical University Arena with a 4-2 victory over the Rochester Americans on Saturday night in their American Hockey League game.

It was Katchouk’s 13th of the season, and it was assisted by Tyler Bird and Otto Stomppi. Ross Colton scored into an empty net for Syracuse with 26 seconds left after Rochester pulled goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.

Andrew Oglevie gave Rochester the first lead with his 14th goal of the season at 4:20 of the opening period. Brett Murray and Andrew MacWilliam assisted.

Syracuse tied it on Gemel Smith’s 21st goal just 33 seconds later.

Alexander Volkov scored the only goal of the second on the power play at 8:03. Rasmus Asplund got the Amerks even again when he scored a power-play goal 23 seconds into the third period. Casey Mittelstadt had his 14th assist and Taylor Leier his fifth on the goal. It stayed tied until Katchouk’s goal.

Luukkonen had 16 saves for Rochester. Former Amerk Scott Wedgewood made 43 saves for Syracuse but was only the second star of the game. Volkov, who had a goal and an assist, was the first star. Rochester’s Asplund was the third star.

Rochester (31-18-4-5, 71 points) is eight behind first-place Belleville (37-17-4-1, 79 points) in the North Division of the AHL. Utica (31-21-3-2, 67 points) is four points in back of the Amerks. It’s a big week ahead for the Amerks. They host Utica on Wednesday and go to Belleville in two games, Friday and Saturday.