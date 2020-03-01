DAVEY CARR, Mary Katherine

DAVEY CARR - Mary Katherine February 25, 2020, following a brief illness, peacefully in Getzville, NY, beloved wife of the late William Carr. Mary had eleven step-children, Elizabeth (Claude) LaPointe, Joan Carr, Christine (Alton) Woodams, William (Margaret) Carr, Margaret (John) Sarles, Monica (Joseph) Desmarais, John (Natalie) Carr, Barbara (Steve) King, Veronica (Raymond) Wolfe and the late Kathleen and Richard Carr; also survived by her brother-in-law, Joseph (late Ellen) Catalano, nephew Joel (Dena) Catalano and nieces, Amanda (Scott) Jardine and Catherine D. White, as well as 24 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-nephews. A Celebration of Mary's Life will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Asbury Pointe, 50 Stahl Rd., Getzville, NY, with a reception to follow. Donations as expressions of sympathy may be made in Mary's name to Nardin Academy in Buffalo. Please share condolences and check for service time information at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com