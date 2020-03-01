CZARNIAK, Gary T.

CZARNIAK - Gary T. Of West Seneca, entered into rest February 27, 2020. Beloved husband of Janet M. (nee Pendrak) Czarniak; devoted father of the late Gary (Shelley) Mercurio; cherished grandfather of Amanda (Neal Kaczmarek) Mercurio and Harley (Jenn) Mercurio; great-grandfather of Mikayla, Aubrey and Landon; loving son of the late Stanley and Evelyn Czarniak; dear brother of Joan (Tom) Hutchins; step-father of Julie (Jeremy) Banach and Jennifer Lawicki. Relatives and friends may visit Potts Deli and Grill, 41 S. Rossler Ave., Cheektowaga, NY 14206 on Sunday (March 8th) from 12-1 PM for a gathering in Gary's memory. Arrangements entrusted to the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com