CURRAN - Dr. Richard R., MD February 13, 2020. Beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Kiec) Curran; loving father of Jason Brown and Amanda Brown; dearest grandfather of Tyler and Reid Brown; brother of George (Wan) Curran and Stephen (Barbara) Curran; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call Saturday, March 7, from 2-5 PM at the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst, where a Funeral Service will be held at 5 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Amitabha Foundation USA, PO Box 2572, Aptos, CA 95001, or Sisters of St. Joseph, 4975 Strickler Rd., Clarence, NY 14031, or a charity of your choice. Online condolences at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com