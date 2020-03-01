COLEMAN, Edward P.

COLEMAN - Edward P. Of Buffalo, entered into rest on February 24, 2020, at age 46; loving son of Edward and Linda (nee Quintilone) Coleman; cherished nephew of Deborah Battaglia; dear brother of Kristen (Jerry), Tracy (Mike) and Aaron (Jaime); also survived by nieces, nephews and other loving relatives and friends. Service private. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com